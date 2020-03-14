Тетя Конора МакГрегора умерла от коронавируса
Ирландский боец UFC Конор МакГрегор 14 марта в соцсетях сообщил о смерти своей тети из-за коронавируса
Бывший чемпион UFC в своем инстаграме опубликовал сообщение о вспышке коронавируса в Ирландии. По словам спортсмена, во время «дикой атаки Covid-19» многие люди приобретут хорошие привычки, которые останутся с ними и сделают их сильнее в будущем.
«Гигиена рук и лица — это то, что мы должны делать в любом случае. Я всегда соблюдаю гигиену рук, но недостаточно. Люди часто просят меня пожать им руку вместо фотографии. И я соглашаюсь, но это очень небрежно», — написал спортсмен.
МакГрегор выложил фотографии и рассказал, что они сделаны несколько дней назад в студии в центре Дублина. Спортсмен готовился объявить о пожертвовании 1 млн долларов фонду Стивена Силлера — пожарного, который ценой своей жизни спас людей во время теракта 11 сентября 2001 года в Нью-Йорке. Боец взял с собой в студию семью и готовился выйти в прямой эфир утренних ток-шоу в США, когда ему позвонили и сообщили о смерти тети.
«Мне позвонили и сообщили, что моя любимая тетушка Энн умерла. В этот момент моя жизнь остановилась. Моя любимая бедная тетушка, сестра моей мамы. Тупой гребаный вирус. Что за фигня происходит?», — возмутился МакГрегор.
Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you ������ Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you
Напомним, о коронавирусе стало известно в декабре 2019 года после случаев массового заражения жителей китайского города Ухань. 11 марта Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила вспышку COVID-19 пандемией.
Всего случаи заболевания коронавирусом зафиксированы в 114 странах. К 14 марта в мире заболели более 147 тыс. человек, умерли — 5,5 тыс., выздоровели — более 71 тыс. человек.
В Ирландии всего 90 заболевших и один погибших от коронавируса. В России сейчас официально выявлено 47 случаев заболевания.