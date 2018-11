Нурмагомедов посетил Нигерию с благотворительной акцией

View this post on Instagram

This photo of my brother @khabib_nurmagomedov Khabib in Africa. Since the man won his title his eyes set to help make the world a better place. It inspires me so much, he’s in Nigeria right now digging Wells for young children who do not have clean water. And also opening medical centers for people to get proper medical care and this is just the beginning. I’m so grateful to be apart of this journey and humbled.#repost. @rizvan_magomedov @dominancemma_ @abuazaitar @ottmanazaitar